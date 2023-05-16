Pat McAfee reportedly leaving $120M FanDuel contract behind to join ESPN

Pat McAfee is leaving FanDuel for ESPN, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports.

In doing so, he'll leave behind a four-year, $120 million contract, according to the report. The ex-NFL punter turned media personality is in the second year of his deal with FanDuel for "The Pat McAfee Show."

The precise value of the deal with ESPN isn't known. But Marchand reports that it exceeds "eight figures" annually. McAfee is expected to bring his crew that includes former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk to ESPN with him.

McAfee's show that includes interviews with athletes and irreverent discussion of sports and news is a hit on YouTube, where it is expected to remain. Portions of it could reportedly appear on ESPN as part of the new deal.

The show's language is not fit for daytime TV on a network owned by Disney. It seems unlikely that ESPN would invest heavily in a successful format only to ask McAfee to tone things down; it's unclear how the show will translate to ESPN programming. Per the report, ESPN wouldn't have signed McAfee if the show wouldn't generate profit for the network.