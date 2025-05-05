Patriots fans vote Julian Edelman into team's Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Few players embodied the grit and toughness the New England Patriots were known for during their dynasty than wide receiver Julian Edelman. The former seventh-round pick developed into a star player, routinely making tough catches over the middle and providing a safety net for Tom Brady.

Those contributions resonated in a major way with Patriots fans, who voted Edelman into the team's Hall of Fame on Monday in his first year of eligibility. The Patriots announced the news in a post on X.

Edelman — who spent his entire 11-year career with the Patriots — put up 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns in New England. He became a key cog in the team's playoff runs, leading the Patriots in postseason receptions and yards in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in each of those seasons.

Edelman celebrated the honor by calling his dad to deliver the news.

The Patriots require players to be retired for four seasons before they can go into the team Hall of Fame. The Patriots have a Hall of Fame committee — made up of media members, former players and former coaches — who select players worthy of induction. Fans then vote for one member of that group to make the team's Hall of Fame each year. Edelman's status as a Patriots great wasn't really a question, and it's no surprise he made it into the team Hall of Fame the first year in which he was eligible.

With the team Hall of Fame out of the way, Edelman will try his luck with the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton next. As his career was winding down, Edelman started to get some buzz as a possible future Hall of Famer. He doesn't have the traditional numbers to warrant induction, so Edelman's case would likely be based on his postseason contributions and importance to the Patriots.

For now, Edelman will have to settle for being one of the best Patriots players in recent memory. If Canton never comes calling, that's a pretty great consolation prize for a seventh-round pick.