Patriots give Matthew Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after Pro Bowler's 'hold-in'

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots are giving Matthew Judon a $12 million bump in guaranteed money for 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will updated with more information.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!