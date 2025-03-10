Patriots reach 2-year deal with QB Josh Dobbs to back up Drake Maye: Report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 5: Josh Dobbs #5 of the 49ers throws a practice pass during a timeout in the first half of the San Francisco 49ers versus the Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

The Patriots have their backup quarterback. Josh Dobbs reached a two-year deal with New England on Monday afternoon, his agent confirmed. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $8 million with $3.8 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs has bounced around the league in recent years, with stops in Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota, but spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers. He'll back up Drake Maye this fall in New England.

Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round by the Steelers in 2017.