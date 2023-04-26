Pelicans' CJ McCollum has thumb surgery for torn UCL; gets good news about shoulder

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum celebrates a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum dealt with a thumb injury in the final months of this season. Then, he tore the labrum in his right shoulder two weeks before the team's play-in tournament exit. Wednesday, the team announced good news for both injuries.

The 31-year-old underwent successful surgery on April 25 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb. Before Dr. Michelle Carlson performed the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, she informed McCollum he would not need surgery on his shoulder.

Instead, he will "undergo an offseason rehabilitation program focused on shoulder stabilization and strengthening."

He is expected to report to the start of training camp fully recovered from both injuries, the Pelicans announced.

After he sustained the thumb injury, McCollum played with a small brace. He didn't open up about the severity of the issue until a day after the Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament.

"I could have taken the easy way out and got surgery and sat and watched," McCollum said in an end-of-season media conference. "I'm not that type of person. I'm not that type of player. Even though it affected my performance, I just went and competed the best I can. I'm always trying to lead by example."

A day after McCollum's comments, Andscape released his final season diary entry.

"Three months ago, I needed surgery but I have been delaying it," he said. "The fight mode and the meds are wearing off. So, this was the most difficult season I've been a part of physically and mentally just because of everything that went into this season."

The 2022-23 season was McCollum's first full season in New Orleans. He was traded to the franchise from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 campaign.

Playing in 75 games this season, the NBPA president averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He shot 43.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three.