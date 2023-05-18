PGA Championship: Did Jim Nantz just land another subtle LIV Golf jab toward Dustin Johnson?

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the third hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jim Nantz is getting good at these LIV Golf jabs.

The longtime golf announcer appeared to take another shot at the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league on Thursday afternoon at the PGA Championship.

As Dustin Johnson was set to tee off at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, Nantz very subtly landed the perfect jab.

“Not sure if you had a chance to see it, but he was the winner last week in Tulsa in a playoff over Cam Smith,” Nantz said.

"Not sure if you had a chance to see it, but he was the winner last week in Tulsa..." 🤣 https://t.co/ymjAwTJZH5 pic.twitter.com/egA5puh54z — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) May 18, 2023

Johnson, of course, won LIV Golf's tournament last week in Oklahoma in a playoff for his first title of the year. Very few fans were actually able to watch that finish , however, as most affiliates of The CW cut away from the tournament right as the playoff was starting in favor of regularly scheduled programming.

The only way to watch the finish was through The CW app. Otherwise, fans suddenly found themselves watching sitcom reruns, local news programs or even infomercials.

Finally, even KQCW in Tulsa, the SITE OF THE LIV GOLF TOURNAMENT, cut away from coverage for a series of local ads before airing an episode of The Neighborhood. A beautiful day it was not. pic.twitter.com/qkvN2CDaVZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2023

The programming decision — which would have never happened on a PGA Tour broadcast on CBS or NBC — was just the latest example of how far LIV Golf has to go to compete when it comes to its broadcast deal.

Johnson is one of 16 LIV Golf members in the field this week at the second major championship of the season. He finished T48 at the Masters last month, where Nantz had a similar dig at LIV Golf.

Nantz, while the camera was following fellow LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka during the final round at Augusta National, found a way to mix in “The CW” to his commentary.

Here’s the clip of Nantz’s “CW” comment. Was this a subtle dig at LIV? pic.twitter.com/IoFOOSeb9g — Jack Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) April 9, 2023

Now, it’s only Thursday. There’s a lot of golf left to be played this week in upstate New York, and Nantz is just getting started.

But if a LIV Golf member is in contention come Sunday afternoon, Nantz’s comments may just get a little less subtle.