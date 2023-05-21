PGA Championship: Michael Block hits a wild ace in final round at Oak Hill

Michael Block's dream week at the PGA Championship just keeps getting better.
Block, the 46-year-old teaching pro out of Southern California, made a wild hole-in-one on Sunday at Oak Hill Golf Club in Rochester, New York.
Block dunked the shot on the 151-yard par-3, which left him stunned on the tee box with playing partner Rory McIlroy as fans lost it.
Just watch:
MICHAEL. BLOCK. ACE. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/YitD2QLDB7— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2023
The ace brought Block back to even par on the week.
This post will be updated with more information shortly.