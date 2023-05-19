PGA Championship: Follow Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and more Friday at Oak Hill

Bryson DeChambeau waves after his chip on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The second major championship off the year is off and running.

The PGA Championship resumes on Friday morning from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, where PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole holds the solo lead after what was a very solid showing on Thursday. He was one of 30 golfers left out on the course when play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday night. They'll finish up their rounds on Friday morning before rolling right into the second round.

Cole jumped ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who sits just one back at 4-under headed into Friday. Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Dustin Johnson are all at 3-under on the week.

But the moment of the day — if not the tournament — belonged to Tom Kim, who fell into the mud and then took a "bath" in a creek in the middle of the fairway on No. 6.

