PGA Championship hero Michael Block falls just short of bid to qualify for U.S. Open

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - First Round May 25, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Michael Block watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports - 20752468

Michael Block is safely in next year's PGA Championship.

Sadly for the fan favorite, he came up just short of the upcoming U.S. Open.

Block shot 135 over 36 holes at a U.S. Open qualifier at Toronto's Lambton Golf & Country Club on Monday. The score was good enough to finish 5-under par. But it was two shots off the pace needed to secure a spot at this month's U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The top three scores from the 27-man field secured a spot in the U.S. Open. Those spots go to Florida's Ryan Gerard (129), Sweden's Vincent Norrman (132) and Ohio's Ryan Armour (133).

Block's 18-year-old son Dylan also attempted to qualify, but finished well off the pace at a separate qualifier closer to their Southern California home at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. Block initially planned to play at Hillcrest alongside his son, but opted to play in Toronto after receiving a sponsor's exemption into the RBC Canadian Open that starts Thursday.

Monday's were the final of 13 U.S. Open qualifying tournaments. Ten of them were held Monday in various locations across the U.S. in addition to the Toronto qualifier. There will be no more chances to make the field for the tournament that tees off on June 15.

Block, a 46-year-old club pro from the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif, became one of the biggest stories of the season with his T15 finish at the PGA Championship last month that included a Sunday ace on the Par 3 15th. Block electrified the Oak Hill Country Club gallery from his opening-round 70 that established his name on the leaderboard.

His 1-over score for the week was good for a top-15 finish. The finish secured a $288,333 payday, dwarfing his previous career-high check of $75,000. His dramatic up-and-down finish on 18 also ensured his spot in the 2024 PGA Championship. The top 15 finishers secured automatic bids into next year's tournament at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

After his finish, he was inundated with congratulatory text messages, including one from NBA legend and noted amateur golfer Michael Jordan.

While Monday brought disappointment, Block played well and has more high-stakes golf to look forward to. Players will compete this week at the RBC for a $9 million purse split among the top 65 finishers.