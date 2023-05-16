PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth to play at Oak Hill after wrist injury, WD at AT&T Byron Nelson

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 5: Jordan Spieth of the United States watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during Round Two at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 5, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Just one week after an injury forced him out of his hometown event, Jordan Spieth is back.

Spieth officially entered the field at the PGA Championship this week at Oak HIll Country Club in New York. He’s set to tee off with Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry in the first two rounds of the second major championship of the year, something that was in doubt just a few days ago.

Jordan Spieth is back.



He’s seeking the career Grand Slam this week at the #PGAChamp



Spieth withdrew from last week’s event due to a wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/m30sEZZhZ4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2023

Spieth officially withdrew from last week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas due to a wrist injury, something he said he sustained while missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

He didn’t get into specifics of the injury, only saying that he had “severe pain in my left wrist” and that it required “rest and limited movement.” He didn’t provide a timeline, either, only saying that he’d evaluate his “recovery week to week.”

Now, a full week later, Spieth is apparently healthy enough to compete. Whether he’s healthy enough to make a run at Oak Hill, however, remains to be seen.

Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour in his career, most recently at the RBC Heritage last season. He has finished inside the top-10 five times this season, including his T4 finish at the Masters last month. Spieth finished second in a playoff at the RBC Heritage last month, too. He's currently ranked No. 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Spieth is listed at +3,500 to win this week on BetMGM, well behind favorites Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Spieth has won three major championships, too. He won both the U.S. Open and the Masters in 2015, and then the British Open in 2017. He just needs a win at the PGA Championship to complete the Career Grand Slam, something only five others have done in history.