Photos: Hurricane Beryl leaves wake of destruction in Mexico, Jamaica as storm heads toward Texas

A tree felled by Hurricane Beryl blocks a street in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson) (Leo Hudson/AP)

By Chanelle Chandler,Kaitlin Reilly, Yahoo News

Hurricane Beryl made an explosive start to the 2024 Atlantic season this week, leaving at least nine people dead. Now a tropical storm but expected to intensify back into a hurricane, Beryl's path is moving toward Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said as of Saturday morning, the storm was around 460 miles southeast of Corpus Christi. Meteorologists warned that "there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge for the Texas Coast."

This followed its earlier landfall in the Windward Islands of Grenada, the Grenadines and Carriacou Island, as well as Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago.

Here are photos of Beryl's destruction over the last week.

