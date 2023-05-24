Pirates' Johan Oviedo throws immaculate inning against Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 06: Johan Oviedo #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts while giving up four runs on four hits in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during inter-league play at PNC Park on May 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo accomplished a historic feat Wednesday by pitching an “immaculate inning” in the top of the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher strikes out all three batters in an inning with no more than nine pitches total. Oviedo is the 112th pitcher in MLB history to accomplish this feat.

Johan Oviedo with an immaculate inning. 😱 pic.twitter.com/mSIyFq1DOO — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2023

The last pitcher to do so happened this season when fellow Pirate Colin Holderman, a reliever, did it May 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pittsburgh eventually lost Wednesday, 3-2, as Oviedo (3-4) went 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, six hits and two walks while striking out five. The Pirates also lost in Holderman's immaculate inning game by the same 3-2 score.

There were seven immaculate innings thrown in 2022.