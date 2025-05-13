Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Team USA in World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field on May 12, 2025 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes confirms he'll be joining Team USA to compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Tuesday.

Paul Skenes will take the mound for Team USA in the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KjXJ95L3Un — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2025

The tournament is set to take place in March of 2026, with Team USA competing in Pool B along with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil, playing in Houston, Texas. The 2023 No. 1 pick will be 23 years old by the time he takes the mound in the tournament, having posted a brilliant debut campaign where he won NL Rookie of the Year, also one of three finalists for the NL's Cy Young Award.

More to come on this breaking news shortly.