Player of the Year Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Purdue

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Columbus COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 17: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts to making a basket against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Purdue big man and reigning Player of the Year Zach Edey is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and headed back to the Boilermakers for one last run.

Edey announced his decision on Twitter, just hours before the deadline on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 center averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season for the Boilermakers, all career-highs. Only Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe averaged more rebounds per game at the Division-I level. He had 27 double-doubles on the season, too, the most in the country.

Edey helped lead Purdue to both a Big Ten regular season title and a conference tournament title last season, which earned the Boilermakers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They were knocked out in the first round by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson.

Along with the Naismith College Player of the Year award, Edey was named The Associated Press’ Player of the Year, the Big Ten Player of the Year and won the Oscar Robertson Trophy.