The Playlist: Week 19 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

🏀 Week 18 Wrap Up

Nikola Jokić recorded an unprecedented 31-21-22 line on Friday night. No one has ever had a 30-20-20 game in NBA history.

LeBron James surpassed 50K points but will miss 1-2 weeks with a groin injury.

Jalen Brunson and Amen Thompson will be out at least 10-14 days with ankle sprains.

Random: Jaylin Williams posted his first career triple-double.

James Harden dropped the first 50-ball in the Intuit dome.

JAMES HARDEN DROPS 50 IN THE CLIPPERS' WIN ‼️



🧔 50 PTS

🧔 4 REB

🧔 5 AST

🧔 6 3PM



His 24th 50-PT game leaves him 1 behind Kobe Bryant for 3rd all-time! pic.twitter.com/2RagpTcy4N — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2025

🥇Top Players in Week 18

Points leagues: Giannis Antetokounmpo

9-category leagues: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

It's the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, so rather than revisiting names that have frequently appeared under 50% of the rostered, I'm providing options that could help throughout the week. If there is a significant injury to a star player, act accordingly. Late-season waiver-wire gems like Naji Marshall and Caris LeVert must be rostered in all leagues.

Top early-week streams

Andrew Nembhard - PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (29%)

Nembhard benefited from Tyrese Haliburton's absence last week, finishing in the top 50 in 9-cat formats. Haliburton and TJ McConnell are questionable ahead of Monday, but Nembhard should still see plenty of minutes even if they decide to play. However, considering that the Pacers have two back-to-backs this week, there's a chance that one or both of Haliburton and McConnell could miss a game. Nembhard is a viable option for anyone needing points, assists and steals.

Aaron Nesmith - SF/PF, Indiana Pacers (25%)

Nesmith is gaining momentum at the right time. He has played at least 33 minutes in six of his last seven games and has proven to be a dependable source of points, three-pointers, and efficiency. He's a strong target facing the Bulls and Bucks to start the week.

Ziaire Williams - SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (9%)

Good luck predicting how the rotation will shake out this week, but scooping Williams to begin the week is a move I'm making. A Monday-Tuesday back-to-back opens the door for one of their "stars" to rest, leaving minutes and opportunity for Williams to produce.

Kyshawn George - SG/SF, Washington Wizards (16%)

The rookie out of the U is averaging 11/6/5 with 2 stocks across his last four games. The Wizards are giving George more minutes, too, as he has been playing 33 per game over that span. A Monday/Tuesday back-to-back plus playing on Thursday allows one transaction to get up to four games of production.

Day'Ron Sharpe - C, Brooklyn Nets (11%)

It's a calculated risk. However, I think this is the time when we'll start to see more Sharpe down the stretch. With a high-volume schedule like Week 18, it screams let's give the young guys some run. In the six games where Sharpe has played at least 20 minutes, he averaged 10 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and over 2 stocks per game. He's been averaging 2.8 stocks over his last 10 games in just under 19 minutes. Grab him for some defensive stats and boards this week.

Mid-to-late week streams

Cole Anthony - PG, Orlando Magic (23%)

The Magic play three games in four nights from Thursday to Sunday and Anthony is averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 3s and 3 stocks per game on 56% shooting from the field in his last two outings. Whether the efficiency holds or not, the counting stats are there as a third option offensively.

Malik Beasley - SG/SF, Detroit Pistons (42%)

One of the most impressive feats this year is that Beasley is second in the NBA in total 3s made coming into Monday. He's also available in 58% of leagues, so those in shallow formats should add him if needing points, 3s and steals. If Beasley isn't there, I'd look at Dennis Schröder' (38%). Schröder has been a steady backup for low-end points, assists and 3s since joining the Pistons near the deadline.

Dalton Knecht - SG/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (14%)

LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-2 weeks due to a groin strain, which will increase Knecht's usage and volume in the short term. Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves will handle most of the workload, but Knecht has been increasing his scoring output over the last four games. With good efficiency, he finished Week 18 in the top 90 in 9-cat leagues. Additionally, the Lakers have three games scheduled in four nights from Thursday to Sunday.

Al Horford - PF/C, Boston Celtics (29%)

Old man Al continues to fill in admirably for Kristaps Porziņģis. Horford delivered second-round value in Week 18 and has been a top 65 player over the past two weeks in 9-cat leagues. He'll likely miss one leg of Boston's back-to-back later this week, but Horford still needs to be added in more leagues due to his production with Porziņģis off the floor. He has been contributing positively to nearly every category lately.

Kelly Olynyk - PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans (23%)

The Lunch Lady was just outside the top 150 last week, but posting 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on 49% shooting with 1.5 blocks isn't bad. The Pels play on lighter slates this week, so keep him rostered or pick him up. There's always a chance Zion Williamson will rest.

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here’s how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

Day

Games Played

Monday

12

Tuesday

4

Wednesday

9

Thursday

5

Friday

10

Saturday

8

Sunday

8

Prime Streaming Days: Tuesday and Thursday

Week 19 will be more challenging for streaming, with three days having 9 or more games. However, based on your roster build, you might be able to save a transaction or two ahead of the weekend to take advantage of the few teams that play back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Still, the best opportunities to stream are on Tuesday (4 games) and Thursday (5 games).

It's important to note that the Timberwolves won't play until Wednesday. If you're trying to advance in the playoffs, you can drop any fringe Kings players after Friday, as they're the only team that doesn't play on Saturday or Sunday.

🎯 Teams to target

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are the only team to play five games in Week 19. It's an ideal squad to target because of the volume and their schedule hits all critical streaming days. The Nets play on Tuesday and Thursday and have a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back.

Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards

Both teams play four games in Week 19, with two occurring on the lightest slates. The Bucks compete on Tuesday and Thursday before concluding the week with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back on the road against the Pacers and Thunder. The Wizards play on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday but face some tough opponents after Monday's matchup with the Raptors, including the Pistons twice and the Nuggets — all away games. Nevertheless, the schedule presents some streaming opportunities. Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington should firmly be on your radar, while Kevin Porter Jr. is an option for the Bucks.

Other teams with 4 games:

The Raptors have one of the best opponent schedules, playing the Wizards, Sixers, Jazz and Trail Blazers. The Clippers also have good bouts against the Pelicans, Heat, Hawks and Hornets.

The Pacers kick off the week with a back-to-back with the Bulls and Bucks at home.

Teams with 3 Games:

I like the Pistons this week. They are playing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Their first two matchups are against the fantasy-friendly Wizards. The Pelicans are also scheduled to play on the same days as the Pistons, but they'll face tough matchups against the Clippers and Magic on Tuesday and Thursday.

Back-to-Back Sets

Monday/Tuesday: Nets, Pacers and Wizards

Tuesday/Wednesday: Clippers

Thursday/Friday: Kings, Lakers and Magic

Friday/Saturday: Celtics, Grizzlies, Heat, Nuggets, Pacers, Rockets and Spurs

Saturday/Sunday: Bucks, Nets and Thunder

🚑 Injury Roundup

Here’s the latest:

76ers: Hello, Adem Bona. I don't believe it's real yet, but if the Sixers decide to limit Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond's minutes from now on, he'll be an add.

Bulls: Nikola Vučević (calf) was upgraded to questionable — keep rolling with Zach Collins until Vuc gets cleared.

Celtics: Kristaps Porziņģis (illness) is on track to miss his sixth straight game.

Knicks: With Jalen Brunson out, Miles McBride should be rostered for the next two weeks.

Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie is back again after Brandon Williams left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.

Rockets: Fred VanVleet (ankle) was upgraded to questionable on Monday. With Amen Thompson out, perhaps FVV is nearing a return. Also, make sure Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks are rostered.

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert returned on Sunday, scoring 16 points with 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski have been ruled out on Monday. Moses Moody remains the top steaming option in their absence.