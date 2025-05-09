The Pope's baseball fandom is revealed and Ryan Spilborghs joins the show | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Pope is a baseball fan! Pope Leo XIV was elected yesterday, becoming the first Pope from the United States. Hailing from Chicago, it was revealed he's a White Sox fan! Jake and Jordan discuss this amazing development.

Ryan Spilborghs joins the show and talks with the guys about the Rafael Devers situation and the state of the Colorado Rockies.

Plus, the Pirates fire their manager, and we get to a Good, Bad and Uggla you do not want to miss.

Come finish up your week at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:31) - The Pope is a baseball fan

(23:43) - Ryan Spilborghs joins the show

(25:36) - Rafael Devers

(46:17) - Colorado Rockies

(57:01) - Pirates fire their manager

(1:05:46) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts