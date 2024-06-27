Presidential debate live: Stream as President Biden, Donald Trump face off ahead of the 2024 election

By Jenn Rourke, Yahoo News

Watch the livestream for the CNN Presidential Debate as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take the stage in Atlanta on Thursday for the first 2024 presidential debate, and the first debate in U.S. history between a sitting president and former president.

Previous debates have featured some unforgettable quotes, like Ronald Reagan's "There you go again," in response to Jimmy Carter's 1980 debate criticisms that the former California governor campaigned against Medicare. Or Barack Obama's 2008 debate quip, "You're likable enough, Hillary," in response to a question posed to Hillary Clinton about her likability. Share your favorite quotes from Thursday's debate in the comments below.

Watch Live: Stream CNN Presidential Debate

