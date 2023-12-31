Pro Bowl Dolphins CB Xavien Howard carted off field vs. Ravens with foot injury

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 19: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury.

It's wasn't initially clear how he sustained the injury. He received medical attention on the sideline, then left the game on a cart without a shoe on his left foot in the first quarter.

Xavien Howard is being carted off in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/0BpdS9DMSI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

The Dolphins initially listed Howard as questionable with a foot injury.

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Howard is critical to Miami's defense. He's started 12 games this season with 12 passes defended, 45 tackles and an interception for a Dolphins defense that ranks third in the NFL.

His absence is a blow in a critical game with the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line. The Ravens would clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Miami. The Dolphins would stay alive for the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye with a win.

Any extended absence would be a significant setback for the Dolphins with the postseason approaching. The 11-4 Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season.