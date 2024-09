Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Puka Nacua left Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver appeared to suffer the injury in the first half. He briefly returned, then left the game again to meet with medical trainers before leaving the field on a cart. The Rams announced after halftime that he would not return to the game.

Further details of Nacua's injury weren't initially clear.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.