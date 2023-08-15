QB draft strategy: How valuable are they and the SuperFlex evolution

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.

2:00 - Preseason week one headlines: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will return to practice soon according to head coach Shane Steichen, but Matt and Scott aren't convinced the contract dispute will be resolved any time soon. Meanwhile, Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for week one, but he is likely not a player you should be targeting in your drafts.

10:10 - Matt and Scott give their takeaways from playing time of various players in preseason action, including Tank Bigsby, Greg Dulcich, Khalil Herbert, Alexander Mattison and Kenneth Gainwell.

29:55 - The quarterback position is evolving. The top quarterbacks have more value than they have in previous years, so how should you best approach the decision of whether or not to draft one early? Both hosts discuss their process for finding the next quarterback who could break into that group of elite QBs. Players like Justin Herbert and Justin Fields have a chance to join the group, or you could wait until later in the draft and chase the ceiling of guys like Anthony Richardson or Geno Smith.

54:50 - Superflex has emerged as an improvement upon two-quarterback leagues, and Matt and Scott give their ideal strategy for drafting in a Superflex league. Scott thinks it's best to take three starting QBs: two who are at least solid starters, and one sleeper with a ceiling. Scott points out Mac Jones, Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett as good sleeper options.

