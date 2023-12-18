Rachaad White has gone from RB Dead Zone to fantasy football league winner

NFL: DEC 17 Buccaneers at Packers GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) dances into the end zone during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on December 17, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fantasy managers who prefer Zero or Hero RB draft strategies walk a fine line. They go wide receiver heavy early, maybe they'll take an elite tight end. Or possibly a Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts-level quarterback is more to their liking.

The idea was to push off drafting the running back position as long as possible. Maybe someone good would fall into the later rounds. Grabbing as many mid-level running backs after solidifying top receivers is the goal. And with so much attrition at the running back position, FAB dollars could be spent liberally and the waiver wire picked clean to see who might pop in the latter portion of the season. It's a tightrope, and one that so many walk after enduring years of seeing top running back picks topple to injuries or ineffectiveness.

Those fantasy managers were hoping to strike gold like some did with Josh Jacobs in 2022, when last year’s RB3 was taken in the middle rounds, after so many backs he finished ahead of got selected.

For 2023, the nomination for Dead Zone RB breakout is Rachaad White.

The second-year running back appeared to have the Tampa Bay backfield all to himself coming into the 2023 season and was on a short list of players who could pop. Leonard Fournette left via free agency, and no signing or draft pick of significance was acquired to give him competition. Still, there were collective raised eyebrows from the fantasy community, which drafted him as the RB31 with an ADP of 85.2. That was the start of the eighth round of 12-team fantasy drafts.

Now, White is looking like one of the draft-day bargains of the year, and may have helped so many fantasy managers to advance in the playoffs after rolling up 139 total yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ Week 15, 34-20 drubbing of the Packers in Lambeau Field. Going into Sunday night, White was the RB6 with 20.90 points and has been one of the most consistent players at the most volatile position in fantasy.

In his last nine games, White has gone over 100 scrimmage yards six times — he had 98 and 99 yards, respectively, in two other games. He’s scored a touchdown in six of his last seven. He’s hit at least 12 points in each game starting with Week 7, surpassing 20 points three times. Coming into this week, his 48 receptions were fifth in the league.

Talk about delivering for those who chose to wait on running back.

White has been money as the season has gone along, toting the ball 20-plus times in five of his last seven games. Against the Packers, he posted 21 carries for 89 yards to exploit a Green Bay defense that came into the game allowing the seventh-most rushing yards to running backs. That’s yet another sign that the Buccaneers truly believe in White — when the matchup calls for them to run the ball, the offense puts the saddle on him and rides.

Is he really a league winner?

White has, on the surface, one of his toughest matchups of the season next week against the Jaguars, who came into this week third in fewest rushing yards allowed to running backs. However, the Jaguars came into this game allowing the third-most RB receiving yards on the season. In the last three games, Joe Mixon (49 yards) and Devin Singletary (54) have had solid receiving games against Jacksonville. For the Buccaneers to keep their NFC South hopes alive White will have to be a big part of the attack, via ground or air.

Not to peek too far ahead, but Week 17 — fantasy championship week — is a home game against the Saints. In Weeks 10-14, New Orleans has allowed a league-high 174.8 rushing yards to running backs. Does White have the look of a fantasy league winner?

It’s a dead-on proposition.