Rafael Nadal to miss first French Open since 2004, says 2024 will 'probably' be final year of career

Rafael Nadal Press Conference MANACOR, SPAIN - MAY 18: Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks during a press conference to announce that he will not play the French Open 2023 at Rafa Nadal Academy on May 18, 2023 in Manacor, Spain. (Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal's quest for his 15th French Open trophy will have to wait another year. The Spanish tennis legend announced on Thursday that he will be forced to miss the upcoming French Open due to a hip flexor injury.

Nadal also announced that 2024 will "probably" be the final year of his professional tennis career.

Rafael Nadal: "Next year, that's probably going to be my last year in a professional tour." Note that Nadal could play at Roland Garros two times in 2024, for the French Open and for the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/EmMe3ODwjv — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) May 18, 2023

Nadal, who will turn 37 in June, originally injured his hip in January during the Australian Open, falling in the second round to upstart Mackenzie McDonald. At Thursday's news conference, Nadal said that his hip injury is not yet healed, and that he has no plans to compete in the next few months. He wouldn't put a timeframe on his return, but said he hopes to be well enough to compete in the Davis Cup, which is held in September.

Roland Garros is Nadal's playground and has been since he won his first trophy there in 2006. He's won 14 in all, an astounding number and a testament to his excellence on clay. He's played through intense pain before, even winning the 2022 French Open with a partially anesthetized foot. A French Open happening without him is an early preview of our Rafa-less future. The last time Nadal didn't play at Roland Garros was 2004, when he was just 17 years old. He's played in all 18 French Opens since then.