Raiders reportedly trade All-Pro WR Davante Adams to Jets, ending months of trade speculation

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams looks on before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets, less than 24 hours after the Jets endured an embarrassing 23-20 loss at home to the Buffalo Bills.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Raiders are completing a trade of star WR Davante Adams to the #Jets, sources say.



Back with his good friend, Aaron Rodgers. As Las Vegas moves on. pic.twitter.com/jKyKJk0WLL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2024

The trade ends a two-plus season tenure for Adams in Las Vegas.

The Raiders traded for Adams from the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 offseason then signed him to a five-year, $140 million contract with $65.7 million in guaranteed money. Las Vegas parted with a first- and second-round pick to acquire Adams, who had emerged as one of the NFL's best receivers in eight seasons of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

The deal reunited Adams with his college quarterback from Fresno State, Derek Carr. Adams was named first-team All-Pro for a third consecutive season in his first season with the Raiders. He tallied 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdown receptions. Carr made his first Pro Bowl since 2017 upon Adams' arrival, but the Raiders finished 6-11. They benched Carr for the final two games of the season, avoiding triggering an injury guarantee on his contract.

Since then, things have changed significantly in Las Vegas. The Raiders released Carr the following offseason, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints. After a 3-5 start to the 2023 season, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, who oversaw the deal to acquire Adams.

Antonio Pierce took over as interim coach and was hired full-time after leading the Raiders to a 5-4 finish. But the 2024 season is off to a tumultuous start that includes a blowout loss at home to a Carolina Panthers team that had just benched starting quarterback Bryce Young.

With journeyman Gardner Minshew at quarterback and Las Vegas ranked in the bottom half of the league in both offense and defense, the Raiders don't appear anywhere close to contention. They ultimately decided that it didn't make sense to roster a 31-year old, six-time Pro Bowl receiver who's better suited to help a team that's ready to win now.

The deal concludes months of speculation that Adams was on the trade block. General manager Tom Telesco denied rumors in February that the Raiders were looking to trade Adams. But the tone in Las Vegas shifted as the Raiders got off to a poor start.

Pierce liked a Sports Illustrated report on social media in September that the Raiders were actively shopping Adams on the trade market. A day later, Adams said that he hadn't heard from Pierce or anybody from the Raiders regarding trade rumors or Pierce's social media activity.

It turns out that the Raiders were indeed ready to make a deal.