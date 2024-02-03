Raiders reportedly won't get ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The last time we heard from the Las Vegas Raiders, they were reportedly expected to hire former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator under promoted head coach Antonio Pierce.

Now, Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing the coach's agent.

This story will be updated.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!