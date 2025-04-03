Raiders sign Geno Smith to two-year, $85.5 million extension, keeping new quarterback from hitting free-agency

The Las Vegas Raiders don't want to take any chances with their new quarterback. With Geno Smith a year away from free agency, the team reportedly signed him to a two-year, $85.5 million extension Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smith, 34, was acquired by the team in March. He was set to make $14.8 million in 2025 before hitting the free-agent market after the season. It's unclear when Smith's new extension kicks in, or if it will impact his 2025 salary, but it does ensure he remains with the Raiders through the 2027 NFL season.

In his final season with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith threw for 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.

