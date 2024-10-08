Raptors star RJ Barrett out at least through rest of preseason with sprained AC joint

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 06: RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first half in a preseason NBA game against the Washington Wizards at the Bell Centre on October 6, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 125-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett will miss at least the rest of the preseason with a sprained right acromioclavicular joint, or AC joint, the team announced on Tuesday.

Barrett will miss the Raptors’ final four preseason games as a result. He will be evaluated again ahead of their season opener. It’s unclear if the injury will carry over into the start of the season, or how much time Barrett will miss as a result.

Barrett went down in the Raptors’ 125-98 win over the Wizards on Sunday while trying to work around a screen set by Washington center Jonas Valančiūnas. Though Valančiūnas was called for an offensive foul on the play in the second quarter, Barrett was hit hard in his shoulder and left the game soon after.

Barrett finished the night with a team-high 17 points while shooting 7-of-10 from the field in 14 minutes.

Barrett averaged 21.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 32 games with the Raptors last season. Toronto acquired him ahead of the deadline in a deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. The Knicks first selected Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 out of Duke. He is in the second year of a four-year, $107 million deal this fall.

The Toronto-area native played with Team Canada in the Paris Olympics this past summer, too. The team finished in fifth after being knocked out of the quarterfinals by France. Barrett averaged 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over four games in Paris.

The Raptors went just 25-57 last season and missed the playoffs for the third time in the last four campaigns under first-year head coach Darko Rajaković. They will open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.