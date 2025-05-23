Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman exits Boston's blowout win over Orioles with quad injury

Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman bends over before leaving the game after injuring himself on a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, May 23, 2025, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Boston Red Sox's streak of bad luck continued on Friday, after third baseman Alex Bregman exited a game against the Baltimore Orioles early with an apparent injury.

Bregman hit a single in the fifth inning, rounding first base before calling for the trainer. He left the game with "right quad tightness," per the team, who did not provide any additional information about the injury.

Alex Bregman exits the game after awkwardly rounding first on this play ⬇️



Abraham Toro in to replace him pic.twitter.com/ER5ImamqaY — NESN (@NESN) May 23, 2025

Infielder Abraham Toro replaced Bregman for the rest of the game. Prior to the injury, Bregman had one hit and one walk in two at-bats.

Bregman is having a career year so far. The veteran has 11 home runs, with a batting average of .297 and a .935 OPS — the sixth highest in the league.

It's unclear whether Bregman's injury is a serious one. But the issue taps into an ongoing saga between Bregman and Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers. When the Red Sox signed Bregman as a free agent, Devers was demoted from his third base position and relegated to DH.

Now, it's possible that Devers will head back to the infield if Bregman has to miss time. Bregman, meanwhile, was considered a top free agent if he chose to opt out of his option next offseason — but an injury could change things.

In the end, losing Bregman didn't matter much to the Red Sox on Friday: Boston flattened the Orioles with a 19-5 win on Friday, icing the victory with a 13-run eighth inning. Devers had a great day, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning, plus an RBI and a grand slam in the eighth.