'Reheating nachos' doesn't mean what you think it does. What to know about the viral phrase taking aim at pop stars.

Lady Gaga poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Does it suddenly seem like there’s a lot of talk on social media about reheating nachos? It’s not just you. The phrase appears to be all over X and TikTok in recent weeks, particularly in conversations about pop stars with close-knit fanbases.

But people aren’t literally talking about warming up leftovers. The so-called nachos, in this context, refer to a particular pop star's look or sound from a certain period of their career. To “reheat,” essentially, means to revive or revisit those elements of an artist’s earlier work.

The current nachos discourse on social media seems to have sprung up during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 when Lady Gaga debuted her new single, "Abracadabra." Many quickly observed that the pop star seemed to be harking back to an earlier period of her career, marking what one critic called the return of "recession pop," the wave of popular dance music that came out between 2007 and 2009. That time period was also when Lady Gaga released her first single, "Just Dance."

On X, one user described Lady Gaga's apparent return to her early sound as "reheating her own nachos." The phrase seems to have taken off from there.

She really reheated her own nachos!! https://t.co/cOlcGPJNug — Malibu Michael 💕🌴 (@mce1201) February 3, 2025

Suddenly, Gaga fans were praising the pop star for “reheating nachos” with this new song.

LADY GAGA THANK YOU FOR REHEATING YOUR OWN NACHOS pic.twitter.com/bgojlMJY8u — finn! ☆ #teamlexi #teamarrietty (@ITF0LL0WSME) February 3, 2025

Some even called out the specific nachos (read: songs) she seemed to be “reheating” with this new single.

Gaga reheating her Judas nachos mixed with Alejandro chicken pic.twitter.com/RB0hvYfEa4 — fem top (@gayandold) February 3, 2025

Not Lady Gaga reheating the Joanne nachos now 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ce6Ez3Ymnm — ∀lex🎨 (@Alexric12) February 6, 2025

Others insinuated this wasn’t a “reheating” of nachos at all, but rather the creation of a completely new, higher-quality “dish.”

She didn’t reheat her nachos, she went to the kitchen with gordon ramsey and made the chips from scratch



https://t.co/QexRCE5NX2 https://t.co/JSoLaGvkGz — 𝗿ø𝗻 | MⱯYHEM (@ronreup) February 4, 2025

Then the conversation evolved, with social media users calling on various other pop stars to reheat their own nachos.

i need Madonna to reheat these nachospic.twitter.com/7ta1C23BDs — crazydita (@TheQueenOfPopm) February 5, 2025

ice spice needs to reheat these nachos. pic.twitter.com/tX39rLzBfU — ໊ (@spicepng) February 5, 2025

Time to reheat these nachos !! https://t.co/79sTC4DIZn — RockLey (@ObsessedSmiler) February 9, 2025

Or they mocked others for doing a little too much reheating.

she’s reheating the nachos too much!!!! UNPLUG THE MICROWAVE pic.twitter.com/JRGeP5ODhL — nay ♓︎ (@itsbarbey) February 13, 2025

Gaga and Madonna reheating their nachos while Katy doesn't even knows how to turn on the microwave😭 pic.twitter.com/O6pGILl0lY — GIO (@tearydaisy) February 13, 2025

The joke then expanded further into poking fun at artists who seemed to be clearly inspired by — thus reheating the nachos of — others.

I’m not even a fan of Benson Boone but Harry Styles isn’t original either. If anything they’re both coming for Freddie Mercury’s nachos. https://t.co/Ody8Vyn9SS pic.twitter.com/Dz0VLzF5ce — 𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓷 ᥫ᭡ (@biebervellie) February 5, 2025

miss Addison Rae needs to reheat these nachos honestly https://t.co/RP0jZ243xj — arte rvrs ^ sting is out (@artervrs) January 20, 2025

crying at shakira's new tour being literal renaissance nachos all over the place 😭 pic.twitter.com/GuLbX6l5Ac — fan account (@vvhiteferrari) February 12, 2025

Some celebrities tried to get in on the fun but clearly did not get the joke.

I take a little break and come back and every other Tweet is about reheating nachos? Lol. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2025

Where did the ‘reheating nachos’ joke come from?

The internet database Know Your Meme suggests that the nacho terminology comes from an episode of the reality TV series Baddies West, which had one season on the air in early 2023 on the Zeus Network, a small, digital on-demand streaming service.

In a video posted on TikTok in December 2023, a fan account highlighted a scene in which cast members Stunna Girl and Natalie Nunn are having a conversation while one of them is eating a plate of nachos.

“You can tell Natalie lowkey wanted Stunna Girl’s nachos,” the caption reads. The video has almost 2 million views.

According to Know Your Meme, jokes about wanting someone else’s nachos then spread to X in

May 2024. In January, an X user responded to a post of Doja Cat’s music video for the 2019 song “Rules,” saying they hoped she would “reheat these nachos” for her next album. This seems to have inspired the reaction to Lady Gaga’s new song during the Grammys.