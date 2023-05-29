Report: 76ers to hire Nick Nurse as next head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse as their next head coach.

The 76ers struck a deal with Nurse on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nurse will replace Doc Rivers in Philadelphia, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the franchise.

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

