Report: Bob Myers stepping down as Warriors' president, GM

Bob Myers is stepping down from his role as the Golden State Warriors' president and general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. pic.twitter.com/r9nkqFOETw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2023

This story will be updated with more information shortly.