Report: Bob Myers stepping down as Warriors' president, GM

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Bob Myers is stepping down from his role as the Golden State Warriors' president and general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This story will be updated with more information shortly.

