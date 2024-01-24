Report: Brewers signing 1B Rhys Hoskins to a 2-year, $34 million deal

Philadelphia Phillies v Cleveland Guardians CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 22: Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Rhys Hoskins is headed to Milwaukee.

The Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million deal with Hoskins, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday night. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Hoskins, who has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, missed all of the 2023 campaign after he tore his left ACL while fielding a ground ball in spring training. The first baseman then became a free agent this offseason.

Hoskins, 30, held a .246 batting average and had a career-high 145 hits with 30 home runs in 2022.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

