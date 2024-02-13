Report: ESPN agrees to six-year extension to televise College Football Playoff through 2032

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: A view of the The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during the 2024 CFP National Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The Michigan Wolverines won 34-13. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The expanded College Football Playoff is staying with ESPN.

According to the Athletic, ESPN is in agreement with the CFP to extend the network's deal to televise the playoff for another six seasons. ESPN's original contract went through the 2025-26 season. The extension is worth a reported $7.8 billion.

The 2024-25 playoff will be the first with 12 teams. The first 10 iterations of the playoff have featured four teams and three postseason games a year.

ESPN will be paying more money for the 12-team playoff because the expanded format will feature 11 games. The first four games of the playoff will be held at the home stadiums of seeds Nos. 5-8 before the final seven games of the playoff will be held at neutral site bowl venues.

The extension with ESPN isn’t much of a surprise. The network was seen as the only serious player for the TV rights and has held the rights to televise the playoff ever since the format succeeded the BCS. ESPN will have the ability to sublicense games to other networks, however. That would potentially open up the opportunity for another network to purchase the ability to televise the game from ESPN.