Report: Ex-49ers DE Chase Young reaches 1-year, $13 million deal with New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Chase Young #92 of the San Francisco 49ers runs around the edge during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Chase Young is still just 24 years old.

It seems like he has been around longer than that, mostly because his NFL career has had so many turns. He was an immediate star with the Washington Commanders after being the second overall pick of the NFL draft, then disappeared for a while due to injuries. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers last season and didn't have much impact with them until showing up with a sack and some other splash plays in the Super Bowl.

Young is now onto the next chapter of his NFL career. The New Orleans Saints reached a deal with Young on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Saints are expected to sign former #49ers pass-rusher Chase Young, a new weapon off the edge.



The 2020 No. 2 overall selection gets a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/mgNiwTbwrf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two sides reached a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal.

There's still the hope, including from Young himself, that he can still be that player that was so impressive at Ohio State and as a rookie in Washington.

Chase Young slowed by injuries

A few years ago, the idea of Young being a free agent this offseason would have led to visions of a huge bidding war.

Young was absolutely dominant in college at Ohio State. He was the rare defensive player that was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was the second overall pick and nobody questioned it. He was one of the best defensive end prospects in the draft for many years.

Young's first NFL season was just about what everyone expected. He was a playmaker and won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. His second season wasn't as good, and then he tore his ACL. His recovery was slow. He had 1.5 sacks in his second and third seasons combined. The Commanders didn't pick up his fifth-year option, and then traded him during last season to the 49ers.

The 49ers are deep on the defensive line and it took a while for Young to find his role, but San Francisco promoted him to the starting lineup at the start of the postseason. Young looked explosive in the Super Bowl, which was great timing as he got set to free agency.

Given Young's age, draft pedigree, that rookie season and how he looked in his last game, there was going to be a market for him. Just not the one you'd have envisioned when he was a rookie star in Washington.