Report: Ex-Texas and Nebraska QB Casey Thompson joins up with Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic

Nebraska v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Casey Thompson #11 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers throws a pass during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, on November 25, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is reuniting with Tom Herman.

The ex-Longhorn and recent Nebraska QB told ESPN Wednesday that he was heading to Florida Atlantic for his final college season. Thompson spent the majority of the 2022 season as Nebraska's starting quarterback in his only season in Lincoln. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Thompson transferred out of Texas after the 2021 season following the arrival of Quinn Ewers. Thompson threw for just over 2,400 yards and 17 TDs in 2022 as Nebraska struggled and Scott Frost was fired after an early-season loss to Georgia Southern.

With former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule hired at the end of the season, Nebraska brought in former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims. He looks set to be the favorite to start.

Thompson was in the transfer portal for less than two weeks after he said he was leaving Nebraska following offseason shoulder surgery. He was recruited to Texas by Herman as a member of the class of 2018. A four-star recruit, Thompson was the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma that season and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in his class according to Rivals.

After redshirting in 2018, Thompson played in seven games in 2019 and 2020 while Herman was the team’s coach and Sam Ehlinger was the team’s starting QB. Herman was fired at the end of the 2020 season and replaced by Steve Sarkisian.

Florida Atlantic is Herman’s first head coaching job after working as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears and as a TV analyst for CBS Sports Network. In addition to securing Thompson’s commitment, Florida Atlantic and Herman have also added former Central Michigan QB Daniel Richardson through the transfer portal. Richardson has thrown for 39 TDs across 25 games over the past two seasons.