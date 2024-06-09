Report: Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller retires from NFL at 31 after 1 season with Giants

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has retired from the NFL at 31 years old after a single season with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Waller informed the Giants of his decision prior to the start of their minicamp, per the report.
Sources: #Giants TE Darren Waller has informed the team he plans to retire, walking away at the age of 31 after just one season with NYG.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2024
Waller hasn’t attended workouts, and the team had known for some time he may not play. Now, he’s officially let them know before minicamp. pic.twitter.com/1ZTmj1VX2m