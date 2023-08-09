Report: Josh Hart, Knicks finalizing 4-year, $81M contract extension

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, his representation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He will reportedly earn a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season.

This story will be updated.

