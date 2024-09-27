Report: Napheesa Collier wins Defensive Player of the Year

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works around Phoenix Mercury forward Monique Billings, left, in the first quarter of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Napheesa Collier has won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Minnesota Lynx star has had a stellar season, finishing second in MVP voting behind unanimous winner A'ja Wilson. Collier led Minnesota to the semifinals earlier this week off of two dominant postseason performances.

