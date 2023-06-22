Report: Proposed Kristaps Porziņģis trade to Celtics falls apart

NBA: Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards Jan 21, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports - 19836333

A proposed trade that would have sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Boston Celtics fell apart on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Per Wojnarowski, "sides are moving on" after earlier reports that a deal was close to being finalized.

Earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Celtics, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers were closing in on a three-way deal that would have sent Porzingis to Boston. Per the reported parameters, the Wizards would have received Marcus Morris and the No. 30 pick in Thursday's draft from Los Angeles, while Boston would send Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers.

The Clippers would also have sent wing Amir Coffey to Washington, and the Celtics would have sent Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards in the deal, per Wojnarowski. The trade would have require Porziņģis to opt into his $36 million player option for the upcoming season.

It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday evening what caused the deal to fall apart.