Report: Terence Crawford will fight Errol Spence Jr. on July 29 in Las Vegas

Boxing fans will once again be treated to an undisputed title fight in 2023, this time featuring two of the very best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have reportedly agreed to a deal to fight on July 29 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger. Crawford, the WBO champion, and Spence, the IBF-WBA-WBC champion, have been on a collision course for years and boxing fans have clamored for them to meet in the ring. Now the two will finally face-off with all four sanctioning body belts on the line.

After Spence's win over Yordenis Ugas in April 2022, Crawford fired off a congratulatory tweet and a call to make the "real fight" happen. "No more talk no more side of the street let's go!!!!" Crawford wrote. Spence hasn't fought since the win over Ugas in which he added Ugas' WBA belt to his collection.

After failing to agree to terms for the fight with Spence, Crawford fought unheralded David Avanesyan in December. He knocked him out in the sixth round in a fight without much fanfare.

Crawford versus Spence figures to be a much different story with both fighters at the top of their game and with plenty on the line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.