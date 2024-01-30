Report: Twins trading former All-Star INF Jorge Polanco to Mariners

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Three MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins are trading former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Terms of the deal were not initially reported.

Polanco, 30, has played his entire eight-season MLB career with the Twins. He made an All-Star game in 2019. A career .269/.334/.446 hitter, Polanco has averaged 14 home runs, 55.9 RBI and 6.4 stolen bases per season. He hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2021.

Ankle, knee and hamstring injuries limited Polanco to 80 games in 2023. He was productive when available while slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!