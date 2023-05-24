Report: Wizards hire Clippers GM Michael Winger as next president to replace Tommy Sheppard

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: A view of the Washington Wizards logo on their uniform during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards have found their next general manager.

Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger agreed to a deal to become the next president of Monumental Basketball on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. That makes Winger the Wizards’ next general manager, as well as the general manager for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger has agreed to become the President of Monumental Basketball, which delivers him full leadership of the Washington Wizards. Winger will also oversee the WNBA Mystics and G-League Go-Go. pic.twitter.com/3ldnt8DhtZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 24, 2023

Winger was hired in Los Angeles in 2017 after front office stints with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Under Winger and owner Steve Balmer, the Clippers reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in team history in 2021 after hiring coach Ty Lue to replace Doc Rivers.

Winger will replace Tommy Sheppard in Washington, who was fired in April after spending two decades with the organization. Sheppard first joined the front office in 2003. He was promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations in 2013, and then to general manager in 2019.

In Sheppard’s four seasons as the team’s general manager, the Wizards reached the postseason just once and didn’t have a winning season. They went 35-47 this season under coach Wes Unseld Jr., who is expected to return next fall for a third season. He replaced Scott Brooks in 2021, and holds a 70-94 record in his first head-coaching job in the league.

With Winger’s departure to the east coast, the Clippers are now the lone franchise in the NBA that currently has an open general manager position.