Report: WR Joshua Palmer headed to Bills on 3-year deal

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 19: Joshua Palmer #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills just have Josh Allen has a historic contract extension, and now he has a new target.

Former Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer is reportedly headed to the Bills on a three-year, $36 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $18 million guaranteed.

Palmer finished the 2024 season with 39 catches, 584 yards and one touchdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he's played all four seasons of his NFL career. His time with the Chargers has mostly been unremarkable, but the Bills could use a boost of depth at receiver after their midseason trade for Amari Cooper this past season didn't produce great results.