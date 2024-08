Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans drops back to throw a pass during the first half of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are trading quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

The Packers are sending a seventh-round pick to Tennessee in return, according to ESPN and NFL Network. Willis projects to play behind starter Jordan Love in Green Bay alongside second-year pro Sean Clifford.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.