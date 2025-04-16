Rory McIlroy's sports psychologist says Bryson DeChambeau silent treatment 'was just the gameplan'

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: (R-L) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sunday at The Masters was billed as a clash between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. The final round ended up being something different, with McIlroy edging out Justin Rose in a playoff, but DeChambeau did manage to add a little intrigue after the fact.

Speaking with reporters Sunday, the two-time U.S. Open champ revealed that McIlroy gave him the silent treatment for all 18 holes. Speculation around the reason why was inevitable, especially given the pair's history together, but a key member of McIlroy's circle provided the explanation on Wendesday.

Speaking with BBC Radio 4, Bob Rotella, McIlroy's sports psychologist, said it was all part of a plan for McIlroy to tune everything out all week:

Speaking to Radio 4's Today, Rotella said: "That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the gameplan all week and we wanted to get lost in it.

"We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game.

"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up number one."

That explanation is in line with what McIlory told CBS' Amanda Balionis on Saturday, emphasizing that he wanted to lock in rather than pay attention to DeChambeau, or anyone:

"I think the big thing is not to make it a rematch, stay in my own little world," McIlroy said. "There's a few other people on that leaderboard that could make a run, so I just have to do what I've been doing, sort of surround myself in my own little cocoon and just get into my own little bubble.

"He'll do what he does and I just have to stay firm and just stay in my own little world."

Obviously, the gameplan paid off, in about as stressful a fashion as possible. McIlroy was on the verge of perhaps the worst loss of his career after squandering a five-stroke lead over the field on the back nine, and a seven-stroke lead over Rose, his playoff opponent. A missed putt set the stage for a white-knuckle playoff, where one of the biggest shots of his life gave him an emotional win.

The whole thing was great theater, even with DeChambeau fading from the field early on the back nine. It certainly paid off for McIlroy and CBS, though with more drama than the former would have preferred.