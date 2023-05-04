Russia accuses U.S. of drone attack on Kremlin. Here's what we know.

A still image from video said to show alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023. Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Russian government has accused the United States of masterminding the assassination attempt of President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack at his official residence in the Kremlin. Two drones were brought down by Russian air defenses in the capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin was not in residence at the time of the alleged attack.

What do we know so far?

The last two days have been a back-and-forth of accusations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin released a statement claiming that two "unmanned aerial vehicles" or drones had been taken down using "radar warfare systems" in what was called a "terrorist attack … and an attempt on the president's life," according to the Guardian. The Kremlin added: "The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit." Moscow had initially accused Ukraine of the attack which Kyiv immediately denied.

One day later, footage was published online appearing to show one of the drones being shot down over the Kremlin's senate and another showing smoke billowing from the building. Moscow would then go on to accuse the U.S. of aiding Ukraine in the attack. "Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, Reuters reported. "We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington."

The incident took place less than one week from Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade — a celebration commemorating the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, or the "Great Patriotic War" as it is known in Moscow.

What has the U.S. said?

The Biden administration appeared to have no prior knowledge of the alleged attack in Moscow telling reporters on Wednesday, "Whatever happened there was no advanced warning." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was unable to confirm reports late on Wednesday, stating however, to take anything said by Kremlin officials to be taken with a very large shaker of salt."

When Russia shifted the blame to the U.S., National Security spokesman John Kirby dismissed the accusation as “ludicrous.” He added: “We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever." Kirby said that Washington would never encourage Ukraine to strike outside of its borders.

What has Ukraine said?

President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied Russian claims that Ukraine had anything to do with Wednesday's drone attack. "We don't attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory and defend our towns and cities," Zelensky said, according to the Guardian. He went on to accuse Moscow of staging the attack in a bid to whip up support for further attack on Ukraine.

A member of Ukraine's security service said he was skeptical that the drone had come from Ukraine due to its size. "It definitely couldn't fly 800 kilometers (497 miles)," Viktor Yahun, Major General of the Reserve of Ukraine's SBU, said on Thursday. "Neither the distance nor the radio control, nor satellite (control) allow for that." The closest point between Ukraine and Moscow is 280 miles (or 450 kilometers), as reported by the BBC.

Yahun also said he didn’t buy the idea that the drone bomb was a “false flag” attack intentionally carried out by Russia to pin blame on its geopolitical foes. “It’s not very good for them to humiliate themselves in the face of what is happening in Russia,” Yahun said. Instead, the major general suggested it was most likely a third party that carried out the attack.