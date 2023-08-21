Ryder Cup 2023: First 6 U.S. team members finalized after Viktor Hovland's win at the BMW Championship

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler reacts on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The United States’ Ryder Cup team is halfway there.

The first six automatic qualifiers for the U.S. team at next month's Ryder Cup were officially determined on Sunday following Viktor Hovland's win at the BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark had already secured spots on the team before this week’s FedExCup Playoffs tournament. Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele then earned the last four automatic qualifier spots.

Homa entered the week at No. 6 in the standings, though his T5 finish at Olympia Fields Country Club pushed him up a spot. Schauffele started the week at No. 7, and jumped in after his T8 finish.

Most notably, however, was Brooks Koepka’s slide out of the rankings. Koepka has been in the mix all year after his runner-up finish at the Masters and his win at the PGA Championship. But as he’s a LIV Golf member, Koepka was only eligible to earn Ryder Cup points at the major championships. He’s been in a slow decline for weeks now, and his T64 finish at the British Open didn’t help any. Koepka is now sitting at No. 7 in the Ryder Cup standings.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson will now make his six captain’s picks to round out the 12-man team. He will announce those six players on Aug. 29.

The European team qualification period runs through Sept. 3. Hovland, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy have already secured their spots on the team. European captain Luke Donald will then make his six captain’s picks shortly after.

The Ryder Cup is set to start on Sept. 29 from the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Here’s a look at where things stand headed into the Tour Championship:

U.S. Team Standings

As of Aug. 20

U.S. qualification has ended. Zach Johnson will announce captain’s picks on Aug. 29

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

On The Bubble

7. Brooks Koepka

8. Jordan Spieth

9. Cameron Young

10. Collin Morikawa

11. Keegan Bradley

12. Sam Burns

European Team Standings

As of Aug. 20

European qualification ends Sept. 3

Rory McIlroy | Qualified

Jon Rahm | Qualified

Viktor Hovland | Qualified

Robert Macintyre

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

On The Bubble

7. Yannik Paul

8. Adrian Meronk

9. Matt Fitzpatrick

10. Sepp Straka

11. Victor Perez

12. Rasmus Højgaard