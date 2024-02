New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after a play during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly restructured the contract of quarterback Derek Carr to provide the Saints with $23 million in cap relief.

Carr's contract runs through 2026, and his base salary for the 2024 season was $30 million. New Orleans has converted that to signing bonus to help get the team closer to being under the cap.

This story will be updated.