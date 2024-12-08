Saints QB Derek Carr leaves win over Giants early with wrist, arm in jury after awkward fall

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left their 14-11 win over the New York Giants early on Sunday afternoon after an awkward fall on his left arm.

Carr ran to scramble for a first down late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium and dove over three other players to try and do so. As he fell down to the turf out of bounds just shy of the first down marker, however, Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm.

He immediately reached for his arm while on the ground, clearly in a lot of pain.

Carr walked off the field and into the locker room, and he didn’t move his left arm much at all as he did so. He didn’t return. Further specifics on Carr's injury are not yet known.

Backup Jake Haener came in to replace him for the rest of the drive, though they failed to convert on third down and had to punt the ball away. The Saints then intercepted Giants quarterback Drew Lock on their penultimate drive, and then Giants kicker Graham Gano had a 35-yard field goal attempt blocked in the final seconds. That missed kick, which likely would've forced overtime, sealed the three-point win for the Saints.

Kick is no good. Saints hang on to win! pic.twitter.com/90AmV41piH — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024

Carr finished the day throwing 20-of-31 for 219 yards. He threw an 11-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson in the third quarter, which put the Saints up 14-3 at the time. He also threw his fifth interception of the season early in the second half, which snapped a historic 11-game drought for the Giants defense .

Carr entered Sunday's game with 1,926 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. The 33-year-old missed three games earlier this season with an oblique injury he sustained after taking a hard hit in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in October, but he returned to the field for their loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 3. The Saints now hold a 5-8 record with the win, which marked their third in their last four games.

Lock went 21-of-49 for 227 yards with an interception for the Giants, who dropped to 2-10 on the season with the loss. They've not won a game since Oct. 6. Lock also led them on the ground with 59 rushing yards on five carries.