Saints TE Foster Moreau officially in full remission after Hodgkin lymphoma battle

Foster Moreau hit a big milestone in his recovery and return to football on Monday.

The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end announced on social media on Monday that he was officially in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

Moreau entered free agency this offseason, but then announced in March that he was temporarily stepping away from the game after a physical with the New Orleans Saints led to him being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma — which is a type of cancer involving the body's immune system.

Moreau didn't reveal specifically what led to his diagnosis, but hinted that it only came on his radar through the Saints' physical. According to ESPN , Moreau underwent one day of drip infusion chemotherapy before several weeks of medication chemotherapy.

Moreau then inked a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints in May, just one day after he officially finished his cancer treatments. He participated fully in their voluntary offseason practice in May, and is expected to return to the field now on time this season.

"The day after the diagnosis, the day after the physical, my agent [Joe Linta] got a call from [Saints general manager] Mickey Loomis, and he said, 'Hey, we're still interested in him. We still value him as a player and even more as a person,'" Moreau said in May, via the Associated Press.

"That was so comforting for me, knowing that regardless of where I went through this process, there was a real good chance I wind up here. That was just going to be a really cool experience for me. And it is. I definitely don't take it for granted."

Moreau was one of the most productive tight ends in LSU history, and was then selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded a career-high 420 receiving yards and had two touchdowns on 33 receptions last season in Las Vegas. He has 1,107 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns on 91 receptions over his four years with the Raiders.