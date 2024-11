New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates running back Alvin Kamara (41) on his rushing record during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

The New Orleans Saints won their first game since head coach Dennis Allen was fired last Monday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 20–17. The victory under interim coach Darren Rizzi ended a seven-game losing streak.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed three field goals, including an attempt with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter that doinked off the right upright.